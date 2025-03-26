Mashreq Pakistan, part of leading financial institution in the MENA region, Mashreq, is pleased to announce the appointment of Syed Jaffar Abbas Shirazi Head of NEOBiz at Mashreq Pakistan. With this appointment, Mashreq reaffirms its commitment to strengthening its recently launched pilot operations in Pakistan and advancing its digital-first vision.

In his new role, Jaffar will lead and expand Mashreq’s digital banking unit dedicated to SME customers in Pakistan, overseeing strategy, product development, client experience, risk management, data analytics, and the advancement of digital banking channels to drive nationwide cash digitization.

With over 15 years of experience in digital banking, fintech, and financial services, Jaffar has worked closely with SMEs, enabling them with QR payments and agent acquisition, thus creating a digital ecosystem for supplier payments. Jaffar brings a proven track record of scaling multi-segment portfolios, driving revenue growth and enhancing digital customer experiences. Before joining Mashreq, he led digital banking at MCB Bank, driving mobile banking adoption and optimizing digital channels. Earlier, at JazzCash and EasyPaisa, he played a pivotal role in expanding mobile payments, forging strategic partnerships, and broadening financial access nationwide. His expertise will be instrumental in supporting SMEs with innovative financial solutions.

Commenting on the appointment, Rajeev Chalisgoankar, Head of Business Banking and NEOBiz, Mashreq, said, “Pakistan’s dynamic market presents immense opportunities, with SMEs at its core. At Mashreq, we are dedicated to empowering them with tailored financial solutions for the digital era. Jaffar’s deep fintech expertise, innovative vision, and leadership make him the ideal choice to lead NEOBiz in Pakistan. His strategic insight will further strengthen Mashreq’s SME banking proposition.”

Muhammad Hamayun Sajjad, CEO of Mashreq Pakistan, added, “At Mashreq, we are committed to pioneering financial solutions that drive economic progress. Pakistan’s SME sector is a key pillar of this journey, and NEOBiz will play a transformative role in expanding digital financial inclusion. With Jaffar’s extensive experience and strategic vision, we are confident that NEOBiz will empower businesses with seamless, technology-driven services, enabling sustainable growth and prosperity.”

Speaking about his new role, Jaffar Abbas, Head of NEO Biz, Mashreq Pakistan, said, “Joining Mashreq is both an honor and an exciting challenge. The bank’s legacy of innovation and its commitment to digital excellence resonate deeply with me. Pakistan’s SME sector is the backbone of the economy, and I look forward to working with our teams to build dynamic, technology-driven solutions that drive financial inclusion for this critical segment and position NEOBiz as a trusted partner for business growth.”

Jaffar, an MBA graduate from the University of Central Punjab with executive leadership training from LUMS, combines strategic insight with a deep understanding of market dynamics.