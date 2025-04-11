The transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) was highlighted at the tech day titled AIM (Artificial Intelligence for Martin Dow). Organized by Martin Dow Group,the 6th largest pharmaceutical group of Pakistan. This was a first-of-its-kind event where experts from SAP, Salesforce, Microsoft, and PwC shared insights on the role of AI in operational excellence, enhancing customer experience, boosting productivity, and fintech. The forum also featured a CXO panel discussion on embracing AI for business transformation emphasizing the importance of ethical AI and security considerations.