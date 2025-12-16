Lahore: The Maritime Security Workshop (MARSEW-8), organized by the Pakistan Navy War College, concluded successfully in Lahore, highlighting Pakistan’s commitment to maritime security and the blue economy.

Participants termed it an honour to take part in the prestigious workshop. The certificate distribution ceremony was graced by Chairman Senate Senator Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf, and Rear Admiral Sohail Azmie, President MCE.

During the workshop, participants gained in-depth understanding of the importance of the blue economy, comprehensive naval war strategy, and maritime domain awareness. Practical demonstrations and field-based activities were conducted, providing real-time insights into maritime security operations.

Speakers emphasized that Pakistan’s base camps are fully capable of securing Sea Lines of Communication (SLOCs), reinforcing national maritime defense. However, it was noted that the challenge of “sea blindness” still exists, underscoring the need for greater public awareness and focused efforts in blue tourism and sustainable blue economy initiatives.

The workshop concluded with a call for collective efforts to strengthen Balochistan for overall national progress.

Jeevay Jeevay Balochistan, Jeevay Jeevay Pakistan.