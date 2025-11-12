Karachi, 12th November: Meezan Bank, Pakistan’s leading Islamic bank, has been declared the winner of the ‘Best Bank of the Year – Large Size Banks’ award by the CFA Society Pakistan, a member society of the CFA Institute, USA, at its 22nd Annual Excellence Awards held recently in Karachi.

This marks the sixth consecutive year that CFA Society Pakistan has recognized Meezan Bank on an overall industry basis as the ‘Best Bank of the Year’, competing with the largest local and conventional players. The Bank was also named the ‘Best Islamic Bank of the Year’ for its outstanding performance, innovation, and leadership in Islamic finance, marking 15 years of this prestigious recognition.

Mr. Irfan Siddiqui, Founder President & CEO – Meezan Bank, and Dr. Syed Amir Ali, Deputy CEO – Meezan Bank, received the Best Bank award from Mr. Jameel Ahmad, Governor, State Bank of Pakistan, who graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

The Bank has previously been honored multiple times by the organization for its excellence in providing Islamic financial services that cater to the diverse needs of its clients.