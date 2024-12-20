Matiari, Sindh, December 20, 2024- The Legal Aid Society (LAS), in partnership with the Government of Sindh, the United States Institute of Peace (USIP), and the Sindh Police, proudly inaugurated Markaz-e-Falah-o-Behbood-e- Niswan (Center for Empowerment and Welfare of Women) in Village Faqeer Nouh Hothiyani, Hala Tehsil, Matiari District.

This community-based center provides a safe space for women and girls affected by gender-based violence (GBV), offering multi-sectoral services such as legal aid, psychosocial support, and financial literacy training. The initiative addresses the root causes of vulnerability, such as economic dependence and lack of awareness about legal rights, aiming to empower women and foster resilience.

The event commenced with a warm welcome to attendees, including government officials, civil society representatives, and community members. A powerful roleplay by GBV paralegals trained by Legal Aid Society illustrated real-life scenarios of domestic and gender-based violence, emphasizing the importance of support systems and legal recourse. To build referral pathways against Violence against Women and Girls.

Haya Emaan Zahid, CEO of the Legal Aid Society, remarked during the ceremony that ,”Centers like Markaz e Falah O Behbood e Niswan is a hope that will empower women financially and psychologically to combat Gender Based Violence.”

A panel discussion brought together key stakeholders, including DSP Tariq Latif Khanzada, District Health Officer Matiari Dr. Pir Ghulam Hussain, Senior Psychologist, and Deputy Director of the Women Development Department, Syeda Quratulain Shah, Moderated by Senior Manager of Gender Portfolio, Durkhanay Ijaz explored strategies for sustaining and expanding the impact of such centers.

In his keynote address, Additional District Commissioner-1, Noor Ahmed Khero applauded the initiative and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting such endeavors. He stated “Empathy is the key to understand violence against women and to take a stand for it.”

Program Manager of the United States Institute of Peace (USIP) Ms. Saadia Sabir in the closing note stated, “USIP is proud to partner with Legal Aid Society for this initiative which is more than a response to a critical issue; it is a promise of safety, dignity, and opportunity for women and girls at risk of or facing gender-based physical, mental, and economic violence in Sindh. Every step we take in this journey has the potential to change a life.”

The event concluded with a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony and a tour of the center.

Markaz-e-Falah-o-Bahbood-e- Niswan exemplifies a groundbreaking effort to bridge the gap between legal frameworks and on-ground implementation, addressing systemic barriers to justice and support. It reflects a collaborative vision of a safer and more equitable society for women and girls in Sindh.