The 2025 Canadian federal election concluded with a dramatic political shakeup and a surprising win for the Liberal Party, led by first-time political candidate and former central banker Mark Carney. Despite early uncertainty and intense external pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump, the Liberals won 169 seats—just three shy of a majority in the 343-member House of Commons. Carney’s calm demeanor and message of national unity helped secure a fourth consecutive term for the Liberals, while the Conservative Party, led by Pierre Poilievre, came in second with 144 seats.

The campaign was heavily influenced by Trump’s aggressive trade policies and provocative statements about Canada’s sovereignty, which were widely criticized. Carney capitalized on these tensions with a message of resilience and national pride under the slogan “Canada Strong,” resonating with voters seeking stability. In a major upset, Conservative leader Poilievre lost his long-held Carleton seat to Liberal newcomer Bruce Fanjoy, prompting doubts about his political future.

The Bloc Québécois secured 22 seats, maintaining its third-place position but losing momentum with a campaign that failed to connect beyond Quebec. Meanwhile, the NDP suffered a significant blow, dropping to just seven seats and losing leader Jagmeet Singh’s riding in Burnaby Central, leading to his resignation. The Green Party held onto a single seat.

With a voter turnout of 69%—the highest since 2015—Canadians made it clear they viewed this election as critical. Trump’s attempt to sway Canadian sentiment appeared to backfire, as many voters rallied around Carney’s assertive stance on Canadian independence. His declaration that “Canada will never be part of America in any way, shape or form” became a defining moment of the campaign.

While the Liberals fell just short of a majority, Carney is expected to form a minority government and begin negotiations with other parties. The election underscored a national desire for level-headed leadership during uncertain times and sent a strong message: Canadians prefer steady governance over populist noise.