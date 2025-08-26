Lahore – The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has summoned fashion designer Maria B to appear before an inquiry team today (Tuesday) in connection with a case alleging defamation of the transgender community on social media.

According to the NCCIA notice, Maria B is required to present her stance regarding the complaint. It warned that failure to appear would be considered as having no defence to offer.

The case emerged last week when Lahore police booked nearly 60 transgender persons and others after Maria B uploaded photos and videos from a private party, labeling it “against the moral values of the country.” Some attendees were arrested, but a magistrate later dismissed the case citing a lack of evidence linking them to any criminal act.

Transgender rights activist Nayyab Ali clarified on X (formerly Twitter) that those shown in the video were not activists and had no ties to the transgender rights movement. She argued that if the content was objectionable, “Maria B spread it to millions by posting it,” which, she said, was itself a crime.

Human rights defenders have also voiced concerns, noting that Pakistan’s morality and obscenity laws are vaguely worded, often resulting in arbitrary enforcement and disproportionately affecting marginalized groups.