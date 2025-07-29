Advertisements

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Mardan has officially declared the results of the 2025 Matric Annual Examinations. Muhammad Athar Khan clinched the top spot by securing an impressive 1,177 marks.

The second position was jointly achieved by Sidra Maham and Roozah Siraj, both scoring 1,172 marks and showcasing exceptional academic excellence. Meanwhile, Aqsaa Rehman stood third with 1,170 marks.

According to the Chairman of BISE Mardan, a total of 76,900 students appeared in the exams this year, out of which 57,880 passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 75.27%.

The remarkable achievements of the position holders have brought pride to their families and teachers, serving as a testament to the academic standards of the Mardan region. The Board officials extended their heartfelt congratulations to all successful candidates and wished them success in their future educational pursuits.

How to Check Your Result:

Students can easily check their results by visiting the official BISE Mardan website. Simply click on the “Class 9th Result” or “Class 10th Result” link, enter your roll number, and your result will be displayed on the screen.