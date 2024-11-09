Karachi, Pakistan – On Friday, 8th November 2024 : The Management Association of Pakistan (MAP) held an exclusive session featuring Simon Atkinson, Chief Knowledge Officer of Ipsos, at the Movenpick Hotel, Karachi. The event brought together prominent MAP members for an engaging and insightful exchange with Atkinson, an industry leader with over 30 years of experience in global research and communications.

The session opened with a warm welcome from MAP’s President, setting the stage for an enriching afternoon. Atkinson, who connects insights from over 90 countries to support Ipsos’ global teams and clients, shared his extensive expertise and discussed recent survey findings on Pakistan. His detailed presentation covered Ipsos’ recent data on the Pakistani market, focusing on evolving preferences and challenges that businesses face in an increasingly globalized world. In addition to the presentation, the event included an interactive Q&A session, where MAP members engaged directly with Atkinson. Discussions ranged from the implications of data insights on business strategy to the future of market research.

The event marked a valuable opportunity for MAP members to gain firsthand insights from Ipsos, further strengthening MAP’s commitment to bringing world-class knowledge and resources to Pakistan’s business community.

For further details, please contact: Management Association of Pakistan