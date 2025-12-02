Karachi : Mansoor Kadawani,All city Tajir ittehad Union, congratulated Sulaiman Soomro, the presidential candidate, on his success in the Karachi Timber Market election. He said, “The change after three years through the power of vote in Karachi Timber Market is a welcome development, and it will yield positive results. The business community of the market has expressed overwhelming confidence in the Sulaiman Soomro group. InshaAllah, the problems will be resolved, and Sulaiman Soomro will live up to the trust of the shopkeepers of Karachi Timber Market.”

He added, “Out of 350 votes, 314 were cast — a 90% turnout. This means people felt a change was needed. Sulaiman Soomro has served this market before and will continue to do so. Currently, the main issue is load shedding, which has devastated business. Karachi Timber Market Association, established in 1938 and Asia’s largest market, has suffered due to mismanagement, load shedding, customs, FBR issues, and law and order problems. In the past, the market fell into the hands of people who politicized it. The previous leadership even attacked K?Electric, worsening load shedding and ruining businesses. In our time, the market was free from load shedding, and now under Sulaiman Soomro’s leadership, we will solve these problems and play our positive role.”

Mansoor Kadawani said, “I congratulate Sulaiman Soomro from the bottom of my heart for his brilliant victory and assure him of full cooperation. We were with Sulaiman Soomro group before and will continue to support it. Serving Karachi Timber Market is our mission.”

