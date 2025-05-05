Karachi, 05 May 2025: Standard Chartered Pakistan has been awarded a comprehensive USD 130 million

banking mandate by Siemens Energy approved in January 2025. The mandate covers variety of banking

products that further solidify Standard Chartered’ s position as a trusted banking partner for global

corporations operating in Pakistan.

The partnership is a testament to the Bank’s strong network, on-the-ground capabilities, robust digital

infrastructure, and a deep understanding of both local and cross-border financial ecosystems.

Under the mandate, SC Pakistan will deliver end-to-end solutions tailored to the energy sector’s complex

operational needs, while also offering bespoke working capital strategies to enhance liquidity and efficiency.

In addition, the Bank will provide employee banking services to Siemens Energy’s local workforce ensuring a

seamless banking experience with access to a range of retail banking products and digital services.

The agreement was signed by Rehan Shaikh, CEO and Head of Coverage, SC Pakistan and Nadeem Kazmi,

Managing Director of Siemens Energy Pakistan. Present at the signing were senior management officials from

both companies including Stella Choe, Global Head Corporate Coverage, Standard Chartered and Imran

Saeed, Head of Treasury and Corporate Finance Middle East and Africa, Siemens Energy.

Commenting on the agreement, Rehan Shaikh stated, “We are pleased to undertake this important mandate

and partner with Siemens Energy in Pakistan. This agreement reflects our ability to deliver value-added

solutions that support our clients’ growth and operational needs. Standard Chartered is committed to

supporting multinational clients in navigating Pakistan’s financial landscape with confidence, agility and

innovation.”

Commenting on the agreement, Nadeem Kazmi stated, “Siemens Energy’s decision to award Standard

Chartered this important mandate is a testament to their network strength, expertise in innovative solutions

and commitment to supporting our business growth. We are confident that this partnership will streamline our

operations and create lasting value for our stakeholders.”