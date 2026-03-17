Showcasing its global breadth, the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) is delighted to confirm Manchester based Depledge Strategic Wealth Management, Jersey and Guernsey based Titan Wealth (CI) and Dubai based Abacus Financial Consultants LLC have all achieved CISI Chartered Firm™ status.

CISI Chartered Firm™ status is awarded when a financial services firm demonstrates commitment to the highest levels of professionalism. Firms must meet rigorous criteria to achieve the prestigious accreditation, including having a professional development programme that aligns with the CISI’s continuing professional development (CPD) requirements.

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Chartered status plays a powerful role in fostering high standards of professionalism and trust. Helping firms and professionals adapt and firms grow in financial services is vital, particularly as opportunities in the sector increasingly become trans-national.

Andrew Day CFP™ Chartered FCSI, founder of Depledge Strategic Wealth Management (left) said: “Achieving CISI Chartered Firm™ status is a significant part of our journey to build a firm that is synonymous with high level financial planning advice and service. This is the accumulation of many years of hard work and the result of all the team at Depledge believing in our ethos to strive to be the best and to do so with our clients at the very centre of our endeavours. Four of our team have qualified at the CFP™ level and two others are working on the qualification which exceeds the minimum qualification level to be a CISI Chartered Firm™. This is important to us as we all feel that obtaining CISI qualifications has made us better financial planners which benefits our existing and new clients.”

Mark Bousfield Chartered FCSI, Managing Director, Titan Wealth (CI) (left) said: “Becoming a CISI Chartered Firm™ marks an important achievement for Titan Wealth in the Channel Islands and reflects the sustained effort our team has made over many years to uphold the highest professional standards.

“This recognition demonstrates our commitment to acting in the best interests of our clients and reinforces our dedication to delivering expert advice, integrity, and exceptional client service. It provides clients with the reassurance that they are supported by a firm committed to excellence throughout their financial journey.”

Con Lillis Chartered MCSI, Chief Executive Officer (right) of Abacus Financial Consultants, said: “Being recognised as a CISI Chartered Firm™ by the CISI is a proud moment for our entire team. It reflects the culture we have built at Abacus – one centred on professionalism, transparency, and putting clients first. Our advisers are committed to maintaining the highest standards in the industry, and this recognition demonstrates the strength of that commitment.

“As we continue to grow, maintaining these standards will remain central to our strategy, ensuring our clients benefit from trusted expertise and forward-thinking financial guidance.”

Tracy Vegro OBE, CISI chief executive, said: “We are delighted to welcome Depledge Strategic Wealth Management, Titan Wealth and Abacus Financial Consultants to our select group of organisations holding CISI Chartered Firm™ status. We are delighted to welcome each of them to our global CISI community.”

Those interested in learning more about becoming a CISI Chartered Firm™ should contact charteredfirms@cisi. org.