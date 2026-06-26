Manchester Airport Incident: Court Sentences Man to Three and a Half Years for Attacking Police Officers

Text widget content goes here...

LONDON: A UK court has sentenced a 21-year-old man to three and a half years in prison after he attacked two female police officers during a disturbance at Manchester Airport.

According to British media reports, the incident happened last year at Terminal Two of Manchester Airport following a dispute involving Mohammad Fahir and his family and another individual.

Petrol Prices: Government Decides to Keep Petroleum Rates Unchanged

Fahir argued that the other person had used racially offensive language against his mother and should have apologised.

However, the disagreement escalated instead of being resolved, prompting police officers to arrive and attempt to restore order.

During the intervention, Fahir resisted police actions and assaulted two female officers.

Evidence presented in court, including CCTV footage, showed that Fahir punched one officer with force, causing a broken nose. The second officer also suffered injuries during the incident.

Other police personnel were affected during the confrontation and the disturbance caused temporary disruption at the airport.

Prosecutors told the court that officers were carrying out their duties and that violence against police officers could not be accepted under any circumstances.

Muharram Security: Sindh Officials Praise Police for Peaceful Ashura Arrangements

The court ruled that attacking law enforcement personnel is a serious offence, particularly at a sensitive public location where safety remains a priority.

While delivering the sentence, the judge said the earlier dispute did not justify violence against police officers.

Following the ruling, Greater Manchester Police said attacks on officers are unacceptable and confirmed that strict legal action will continue against offenders.

Police described the decision as an important step in protecting officers and upholding the rule of law.