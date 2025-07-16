Islamabad : Mr. Aftab Ur Rehman Rana, Managing Director PTDC, attended the opening session of the FIDIC Asia Pacific Mid-Year Conference 2025 as a guest speaker on 15th June at Mövenpick Hotel, Islamabad. The three-day international conference, organized by the Association of Consulting Engineers Pakistan (ACEP) in collaboration with FIDIC, Asian Development Bank (ADB), the World Bank and various other partner organizations including PTDC brings together large number of experts from across the globe to discuss sustainable infrastructure development, transparency, and project delivery. Mr. Aftab Ur Rehman Rana, Managing Director PTDC, attended the opening session of the FIDIC Asia Pacific Mid-Year Conference 2025 as a guest speaker on 15th June at Mövenpick Hotel, Islamabad. The three-day international conference, organized by the Association of Consulting Engineers Pakistan (ACEP) in collaboration with FIDIC, Asian Development Bank (ADB), the World Bank and various other partner organizations including PTDC brings together large number of experts from across the globe to discuss sustainable infrastructure development, transparency, and project delivery.

In his address, the MD PTDC highlighted the rich potential of tourism in Pakistan and talked about the challenges tourism sector is facing due to climate change and global warming. He stressed upon the development of infrasturce based on the principles of sustainable development and adoption of international best practices of green architecture, eco-friendly town planning and resilient infrastructure.

A large number of delegates from across Pakistan and from various countries are attending this three days conference.