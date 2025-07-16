Advertisements

Karachi (16 July 2025): Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, presented awards to Malik Khuda Baksh, Chairman/CEO of Malik Group of Companies, and Yasir Bhambhani, CEO of Chinese investment firm ADM Group, in recognition of their successful installation of Pakistan’s first super-fast EV flash charging network.

The awards were given during the Sindh Energy Diversity Conference held at a local hotel.

Present on the occasion were Sindh Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Provincial Minister for Labour, Information, and Human Resources Saeed Ghani, Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Asif Hyder Shah, and UAE Consul General Bakheet Ateek Al Rumaithi.

While appreciating the visionary contributions of Malik Khuda Baksh and Yasir Bhambhani, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said:

“Their efforts are a milestone toward the sustainable energy future of Pakistan. Malik Khuda Baksh is an asset to Sindh and, along with Yasir Bhambhani, is making significant investments in EV manufacturing plants and charging equipment in the province. The government will fully support them.”

Speaking after receiving the award, Malik Khuda Baksh stated:

“Our group, in collaboration with China, is investing in EV manufacturing plants and charging equipment in Karachi and other key cities. The first shipment of EV charging equipment has arrived in Karachi, and installation has already begun.”

He added:

“Due to our efforts, the Chinese firm ADM Group is moving forward with a $240 million investment in Pakistan’s EV manufacturing and charging infrastructure. A total of 3,000 charging stations will be installed across the country.”

Initially, EV equipment is being installed at three locations in Karachi—provided by Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab:KMC Head Office, Water Board Parking on Shahrah-e-Faisal and Dolmen Mall Clifton Parking.

Malik Khuda Baksh also praised Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for introducing a special 44% discounted electricity tariff for electric vehicles, which he said is saving foreign exchange by reducing the import of petrol and diesel.