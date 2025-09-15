KARACHI: The Consulate General of Malaysia in Karachi, in collaboration with the High Commission of Malaysia in Islamabad, hosted a reception at the Marriott Hotel to celebrate the 68th Anniversary of Malaysia’s Independence and the 62nd Anniversary of Malaysia Day.

The event was graced by the Honourable Mr. Syed Awais Qadir Shah, Speaker Sindh Assembly and Acting Governor Sindh, as Chief Guest. Also in attendance were H.E. Dato’ Mohamad Azhar Mazlan, High Commissioner of Malaysia to Pakistan, members of the diplomatic corps, government officials, business leaders, academia, media representatives, and friends of Malaysia.

In his welcoming remarks, H.E. Mr. Herman Hardynata Ahmad, Consul General of Malaysia in Karachi, highlighted the deep-rooted friendship and enduring ties between Malaysia and Pakistan. He emphasized that bilateral relations continue to flourish across key sectors including trade, tourism, and education, while people-to-people exchanges remain the cornerstone of diplomacy.

Malaysia–Pakistan trade has shown resilience, reaching USD 898 million (RM 4.04 billion) in the first seven months of 2025. The trade surplus expanded by 15% to USD 358 million (RM 1.61 billion), driven primarily by palm oil products and supported by a 12% growth in processed food exports.

Tourism and education were also underlined as vibrant areas of cooperation. Between January and June 2025, over 61,000 Pakistani tourists visited Malaysia, marking a 35.6% increase from 2024. Meanwhile, 5,015 Pakistani students are currently pursuing higher education in Malaysia, supported by 24 institutional MoUs and scholarships.

The Consul General also referenced the successful “Jom! Malaysia Chalo!” exhibition held in Karachi earlier this weekend. The exhibition showcased Malaysia’s strengths in education, trade, culture, and tourism, and also welcomed the participation of fellow ASEAN member states – Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam. He noted that this collaboration reflects Malaysia’s role as Chair of ASEAN in 2025, advancing inclusivity, sustainability and regional friendship with Pakistan.

“The bonds between Malaysia and Pakistan are forged through friendship, faith, and mutual respect. As we celebrate our 68th Independence Day, we also look forward with optimism to a future of deeper cooperation and shared prosperity,” remarked the Consul General.

The evening featured cultural showcases, traditional Malaysian hospitality, and strengthened dialogue between diplomats, business leaders, and the Pakistani community, further deepening the spirit of friendship between the two nations.