Nobel Laureate and renowned advocate for girls’ education, Malala Yousafzai, will visit Pakistan to participate as a special guest in a two-day global summit on girls’ education. The summit is set to take place in Islamabad from January 11 to January 12.

Federal Education Secretary Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani confirmed that Malala will attend the summit before returning to London. The summit will focus on addressing the challenges and opportunities in advancing girls’ education, particularly in Muslim communities, and aims to foster dialogue while finding actionable solutions.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will deliver a keynote address, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to promoting education and gender equality. The event will also feature over 150 dignitaries, including ministers, ambassadors, scholars, and representatives from organizations like UNESCO, UNICEF, and the World Bank.

The summit will culminate in the signing of the Islamabad Declaration, highlighting a collective commitment to empowering girls through education, ensuring sustainable and inclusive progress.

Federal Education Minister Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui shared that the summit would also be attended by provincial education ministers and chief ministers. He mentioned that Pakistan has extended an invitation to the Afghan government to participate, emphasizing the need for improvements in education and employment sectors.

Malala last visited Pakistan in October 2022. At just 15, she survived a gunshot wound inflicted by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) for speaking out against school closures in Swat.