Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai returned to her hometown Barkana in Shangla district for the first time since surviving a Taliban attack in 2012.

Accompanied by her father Ziauddin Yousafzai and husband Asser Malik, Malala visited her family home, ancestral graveyard, and the school and college she established in 2018 to provide free education to around 1,000 girls.

During her visit, Malala met students, inspected classrooms, and urged girls to focus on their education. She also met with her uncle, who recently underwent heart surgery.

Malala previously visited Pakistan in 2018 and 2022, with her most recent trip in January for a summit in Islamabad, where she highlighted gender apartheid under the Taliban.

She returned to Islamabad after the brief visit.