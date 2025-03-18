The prices of solar panels in Pakistan have dropped significantly following major amendments in the net metering policy by the federal government. These changes have led to reduced installation costs, making solar energy a more affordable option for consumers.

Price Reductions & Market Impact

The price of solar systems has decreased by Rs. 35,000 to Rs. 175,000, depending on system capacity and location. As a result, more consumers are shifting to solar power to counter rising electricity costs.

Current Solar System Prices:

? 5-kilowatt system – Rs. 500,000 to Rs. 550,000

? 7-kilowatt system – Around Rs. 600,000

? 10-kilowatt system – Over Rs. 800,000

? 12 to 15-kilowatt system – Exceeding Rs. 1.2 million

Key Policy Changes

?? Net metering buy-back rate reduced to Rs. 10 per unit

?? Net billing system introduced for new users

?? Solar capacity limit reduced to 10% above approved load (previously 50%)

These measures aim to balance the financial impact of growing solar adoption on the national grid. However, opinions on the new policies remain divided—while lower initial costs encourage adoption, restrictions on net metering may slow down solar industry growth.

Future of Solar Energy in Pakistan

Despite concerns, the solar market remains active, and the price drop has encouraged both residential and business consumers to consider switching to solar energy. The coming months will determine the long-term impact of these policy changes on the industry.