KARACHI: Karachi police have initiated the exhumation process of Mustafa Amir’s body as part of their ongoing investigation into his brutal abduction and murder, ARY News reported. The exhumation aims to collect DNA samples, with the victim’s body initially buried on January 16 after being found in a decomposed state.

Authorities have also taken DNA samples from Mustafa Amir’s mother to confirm the identity of the remains. Faisal Edhi confirmed that the exhumation is being conducted following a court order, though the victim’s family has yet to contact Edhi Foundation regarding the process.

Meanwhile, new revelations have surfaced from an arrested suspect, Shiraz, who disclosed horrifying details about the murder. According to Shiraz, the prime suspect, Armughan, lured Mustafa Amir to his house, where he was brutally tortured for three hours with iron rods before being taken to Hub.

Shiraz claimed that after rendering the victim unconscious, Armughan taped his mouth shut and transported him in a car. Upon reaching a remote mountainous area near Daraji, Armughan checked if Mustafa Amir was still alive before dousing him in petrol and setting him on fire inside the vehicle.

The suspects reportedly fled the scene on foot for three hours before hiring a Suzuki pick-up to Karachi’s 4K Chowrangi, then took a rickshaw to Defence and an online taxi to their home. Shiraz further stated that during a police raid, Armughan instructed him to record a video at his house, but he failed out of fear and escaped.

The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to arrest all those involved in the gruesome crime.