Islamabad (November 13, 2025) The recently approved constitutional amendment marks a major shift in Pakistan’s defence framework by consolidating top military posts under a single command. The reform aims to modernize the armed forces, improve coordination among services, boost morale and reinforce national security in response to complex regional and internal threats.

The amendment establishes the post of Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), to be held by the serving Chief of Army Staff, replacing the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee. The move centralizes command of the Army, Navy, and Air Force under one constitutional authority, a model adopted by several leading military powers to ensure unified decision-making and faster strategic responses.

Advertisements

President of Pakistan Business Network Omar Butt said the reform was long overdue, given Pakistan’s tense regional environment and persistent insurgencies. He noted that evolving threats require quicker decisions, stronger inter-service coordination, and greater focus on defence readiness and budget priorities.

Omar Butt said the unified command would help reduce bureaucratic overlap and improve crisis management. The legislation also introduces the position of Commander of the National Strategic Command, to be appointed by the Prime Minister on the CDF’s recommendation. This office will oversee Pakistan’s nuclear and strategic assets, consolidating civilian and military oversight of deterrence policy.

He termed the amendment essential for long-term defence modernization and strategic integration. Defence analysts agree that the unified chain of command could enhance training, resource allocation, and technology upgrades across services. The new model is expected to align procurement and planning under a single vision, potentially improving defence efficiency despite fiscal constraints.

Observers say the reform could also support local defence industries through more coordinated modernization initiatives. However, some policy experts caution that such concentration of authority must be balanced with transparent civilian oversight to ensure institutional accountability.

The government plans to implement the structural changes within the current fiscal year. The next challenge will be translating the new command model into measurable operational gains and lasting strategic stability across Pakistan’s defence establishment.

The reform is seen as a step toward building a more agile and technology-driven defence system. The unified command will strengthen coordination with allies, accelerate modernization, and enhance border management. It will ensure faster responses to both conventional and emerging security threats.