Karachi : The mother of well-known businessman and former President of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), Majid Aziz Balagamwala, Mrs. A. Aziz H. Umer Balagamwala, has passed away by the will of Allah. Her funeral prayer will be offered tomorow (Friday) after Jumu’ah prayers at Alamgir Mosque.

The deceased is survived by her sons Majid Aziz Balagamwala, Rafiq Aziz Balagamwala, Muhammad Najeeb Balagamwala, Anwar Aziz Balagamwala, and Asif Aziz Balagamwala; and grandsons Umar Najeeb Balagamwala, Tayyab Rafiq Balagamwala, Ali Majid Balagamwala, Shakir Rafiq Balagamwala, Talha Asif Balagamwala, Rayan Anwar Balagamwala, Kareem Ashraf Jangda, and Khizar Yousuf Dada, as well as daughters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, and granddaughters.

For condolences, contact:

Tayyab: 0300-6848826

Ali: 0300-2929200

Shakir: 0300-4969824