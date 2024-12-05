Mahira Khan spoke to Aamna Haider Isani on her podcast show and talked about her career, work, and health.

She was open about her highs and lows, how she dealt with depression, and how she is coping with health changes as she grew older and wiser.

Mahira Khan was very candid and shared that she is just about to turn 40 years old and she also feels that she is changing. She has started caring more about her health via nutrition and she has incorporated swimming and running though she has never been a person who exercised regularly in the past.

Khan was honest about her long battle with depression and highlighted the importance of seeking the right medical help for treating mental illnesses like any other physical disease.

“I was really, really depressed, it was dark for me,” she began to recall. “And people would say things like, ‘Look what all you have… Look at who you are… Look at what your life is like’. But it didn’t register.”

“This is not something you say to someone [battling depression], because they can’t help it,” Khan requested.