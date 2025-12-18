Karachi: Magnum, the Netherlands–based global manufacturer of frozen desserts and ice cream, has begun operations in Pakistan as an independent company. The company has expressed its intention to invest in expanding manufacturing capacity, strengthening cold-chain infrastructure, and enhancing digital capabilities in the near future.

The establishment of Magnum Ice Cream Company Pakistan Limited (Magnum Pakistan) took place earlier this year following the global separation of the ice cream business from the Unilever Group. Although the ice cream division has been serving Pakistani consumers for the past three decades, the separation from Unilever Pakistan will now allow greater focus and dedicated attention to this sector.

Magnum Ice Cream Company Pakistan plans to invest in expanding manufacturing capacity, reinforcing cold-chain infrastructure, and developing digital capabilities. These investments in Pakistan are expected to create more employment opportunities in the coming years and further strengthen the company’s commitment to economic growth and sustainability.

Magnum Pakistan’s Country General Manager, Kayhan Zenginoglu, said:

“This moment is a milestone for Magnum Pakistan. We are here to lead the frozen desserts and ice cream sector through bold innovation, global standards, and a deep understanding of consumers.”

The company currently produces millions of liters of ice cream annually and expects an increase in production in the coming months. Building on this strong foundation, Magnum Pakistan has developed comprehensive plans to accelerate growth by expanding its presence in the premium products market and enhancing consumer experiences.