DOHA, Qatar – Qatar Airways, the World’s Best Airline as voted by Skytrax in 2024, is – Qatar Airways, the World’s Best Airline as voted by Skytrax in 2024, is resuming operations to Malta with four weekly flights from 2 July 2025. The resumption to Malta will expand Qatar Airways’ network to nearly 50 destinations in Europe.

Bookings are now open for travellers from Australia, China, India, Japan, and the Philippines seeking the deep blue waters of the Mediterranean Sea. Passengers can plan their summer holidays with Qatar Airways to travel through Hamad International Airport, the World’s Best Airport as voted by Skytrax in 2024, to Malta International Airport and visit the capital city of Valletta – a UNESCO World Heritage Site; and Gozo and Comino – the sister islands of Malta.

Similarly, travellers from Malta can benefit from Qatar Airways’ extensive network of more than 170 global destinations, including Australia, where it currently operates 42 weekly flights. Qatar Airways’ proposed partnership with Virgin Australia, pending final regulatory approval, will also boost connectivity.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said: “Qatar Airways is delighted to announce the resumption of our flights to Malta, which marks a vibrant addition to our robust European network. Qatar and Malta enjoy staunch economic ties, and our operational relaunch to the country only furthers our relationship.”

Engr. Al-Meer continued: “We are proud to continually offer our global community of adventurers and leisure travellers new destinations to discover and explore. From historic and cultural sites and attractions, sun and sea activities, to cities serving as locations for Hollywood movies and TV shows, Malta offers an exciting blend of memorable experiences for travellers – all set against the backdrop of the azure Mediterranean Sea.”

The Renaissance city of Valletta – the capital of Malta and a UNESCO World Heritage Site – is an open-air museum itself. The city centre comes to life with Baroque architecture, contemporary nightlife, and 450 years of history through its winding streets.

The old capital of Malta, Mdina, offers a journey into its history of 4,000 years with its mix of Rococo and medieval architecture. Mdina has served as the filming location for the King’s Landing from one of the most popular TV shows of all time, Game of Thrones.

Qatar Airways flight to Malta (MLA)

Departing every Wednesday and Friday:

Doha (DOH) to Malta (MLA) – Flight QR381: Departure 02:05; Arrival 06:45

Malta (MLA) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR382: Departure 10:15; Arrival 16:20

Departing every Monday and Saturday:

Doha (DOH) to Malta (MLA) – Flight QR383: Departure 08:45; Arrival 13:25