SWAT: Students of a local madrasa in flood-hit Swat have won widespread praise for their honesty after returning 20 tolas of gold, worth millions of rupees, to its rightful owner.

A viral video showed the students, covered in mud, recovering jewellery from a damaged house while carrying out relief efforts in the aftermath of devastating floods that destroyed homes and caused heavy losses.

The valuables were handed over to their madrasa chief, who ensured their safe return to the owner after verification.

Local sources said the students even donated a Rs10,000 cash reward—given to them in appreciation—to charity.

With gold prices currently at Rs355,700 per tola, the recovered jewellery carried a significant value. The students’ selfless act has been hailed nationwide as a rare example of integrity in difficult times.