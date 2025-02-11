Lahore, February 11, 2025 – The first-ever “Made in Uzbekistan” Single Country Exhibition was jointly inaugurated today at Expo Center, Lahore by H.E. Mr. Khurram Teshbaev, Deputy Minister for Industry, Investment & Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan, and Mr. Faiz Ahmad Chadhar, Chief Executive, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).

The Ambassadors of Tajikistan and Azerbaijan also graced the occasion, along with leading business figures from Pakistan, including Mian Abuzar Shaad (President, Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry – LCCI) and Mr. Zaki Ijaz (Regional Chairman, FPCCI). Government officials in attendance included Ms. Rafia Syed, Director General TDAP Lahore, along with senior representatives from both countries.

This landmark exhibition is a reciprocal initiative following the successful “Made in Pakistan” exhibition in Tashkent in June 2024, which was jointly organized by the Ministry of Commerce, Government of Pakistan, and TDAP. The Made in Uzbekistan exhibition now brings over 120 Uzbek business delegates to Lahore, fostering new partnerships and trade opportunities across diverse industries, including textiles, machinery, agriculture, construction, and IT.

During the inauguration, Mr. Faiz Ahmad Chadhar emphasized the deep-rooted historical and cultural ties between Pakistan and Uzbekistan and reaffirmed TDAP’s commitment to strengthening trade relations. He highlighted that Uzbekistan is the first country to sign both a Transit Trade Agreement (TTA) and a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) with Pakistan, demonstrating a mutual commitment to long-term economic cooperation.

The exhibition is part of the Pakistan-Uzbekistan Trade Roadmap (2023), which aims to increase bilateral trade to $1 billion over three years. Such initiatives provide an excellent opportunity for businesses from both countries to explore new markets, enhance supply chains, and drive regional economic growth.

The Made in Uzbekistan exhibition will continue until February 13, 2025, at Expo Center, Lahore, providing a unique platform for B2B networking, sectoral collaborations, and investment opportunities.