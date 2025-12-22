Karachi: The College of Computer Science & Information Systems (CCSIS) at the Institute of Business Management (IoBM), Karachi, organized the 15th International Conference on Mathematics, Actuarial Science, Computer Science, & Statistics (MACS-15), with the inaugural session held on December 20, 2025. The technical partner for this two-day conference was the IEEE Karachi Section. MACS-15 reaffirmed IoBM’s dedication to promoting research, sharing knowledge, and academic excellence both nationally and internationally. It brought together researchers and professionals to exchange ideas in Computer Science and related fields.

In his address, Talib Karim, President of IoBM, stated that artificial intelligence, data intelligence, and financial security are critically important not only within academia but also across the public and private sectors and in policy-making. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Abbas, Dean of CCSIS-IoBM, presenting the conference theme, said that disciplines related to Computer Science and Statistics form the backbone of advancements in AI, the Internet of Things (IoT), and data-driven technologies. Prof. Dr. Tariq Soomro, Rector of IoBM and Co-Chair of the IEEE Karachi Section, highlighted IEEE’s vital role in fostering scholarly research and innovation. He praised the MACS Conferences at IoBM for advancing research and promoting academic collaboration.

Chief Guest on the occasion, Prof. Dr. Atta-ur-Rahman, Professor Emeritus at the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, University of Karachi, emphasized that knowledge, not natural resources, drives socio-economic development today. He called for strong collaboration among academia, government, and the private sector to build an innovation ecosystem with incubators, centers of excellence, and technology parks. Prof. Rahman urged the private sector to lead technological transformation. Guest of Honor Muhammad Ali Rashid, SACM Sindh for the Ministry of Science, Information & Technology, Government of Sindh, stated that artificial intelligence has been applied across various public sector projects. He encouraged students to come forward with suggestions to further enhance these systems for future growth and emphasized the importance of acquiring relevant skills to become competent and well-rounded professionals.