ISLAMABAD – The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has declared that M-Tags are now compulsory for all vehicles entering Islamabad, as part of a broader initiative to improve traffic flow and urban mobility. Vehicles without an M-Tag will be denied entry into the city, according to the official announcement.

The decision was made during a high-level meeting led by CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa, where several digital traffic management and parking reforms were discussed.

Under these new measures, digital parking systems and parking meters will be installed throughout Islamabad. Additionally, a comprehensive survey will be conducted to monitor daily vehicle inflow and outflow in the capital.

Chairman Randhawa mentioned that parking fees will be adjusted based on traffic congestion levels, with higher charges in crowded zones to discourage over-parking and optimize space utilization.

The CDA has already started rolling out its digital parking initiative. A mobile app and QR-based payment system will soon be launched, allowing citizens to pay parking fees seamlessly via their smartphones.

These efforts aim to modernize Islamabad’s urban infrastructure, encourage digital payments, and enhance the commuting experience for residents and visitors alike.