LAHORE: The Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) has received the Times Higher Education (THE) Awards Asia 2026 in the category of Outstanding Support for Students, recognising the institution’s commitment to expanding access to quality higher education and supporting student success across Pakistan.

Sindh Leads Pakistan in Implementing GSP+ Reforms, Says Government Spokesperson

The award acknowledges LUMS’ efforts to address barriers that limit educational opportunities for talented students from underserved communities.

Recognition for Access and Inclusion

The achievement reflects the university’s long-standing focus on creating pathways for students from diverse socioeconomic backgrounds to pursue higher education.

LUMS said its approach is built around two major initiatives: the National Outreach Programme (NOP) and the Student Success Initiative (SSI).

Together, these programmes aim to increase access to education while ensuring students receive the support needed to succeed throughout their academic journey.

National Outreach Programme Expands Opportunities

The National Outreach Programme serves as LUMS’ flagship access initiative.

Through this programme, university teams visit schools in geographically remote and economically disadvantaged areas across Pakistan. They engage with students, teachers, and families to encourage talented young people to consider higher education opportunities.

In 2024, LUMS outreach teams visited 276 schools across 90 cities and towns nationwide.

Students selected through the programme participate in a summer preparatory session on campus, which helps them prepare for university life and the admissions process.

Comprehensive Student Support

Students admitted through the programme must meet the university’s academic requirements on merit.

Once enrolled, they receive full financial support covering tuition and living expenses.

In addition, the Student Success Initiative provides a range of services designed to support academic achievement and personal development.

These services include academic advising, tutoring, faculty and peer mentoring, counselling, wellness support, career readiness programmes, alumni mentorship, and community-building activities.

Long-Term Impact

According to LUMS, many National Outreach Programme graduates have gone on to build successful careers in technology, finance, entrepreneurship, education, academia, development, and public service.

Their achievements highlight the long-term impact of the university’s efforts to create opportunities for talented students from underrepresented communities.

Commitment to Educational Excellence

The recognition from Times Higher Education underscores LUMS’ broader mission of promoting educational equity and student development.

University officials said the award reflects years of sustained investment in programmes that help students overcome barriers and reach their full potential.

By combining financial assistance with academic and personal support, LUMS continues to strengthen its role in expanding access to higher education and nurturing future leaders across Pakistan.