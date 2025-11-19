Lahore, 1 9 November 2025, The LUMS Energy Institute (LEI), in collaboration with Pakistan’s National Productivity Organization (NPO) and the Asian Productivity Organization (APO), Japan, is hosting the International Conference on Green Productivity 2.0 (GP 2.0) on November 28–29, 2025, at LUMS, Lahore.

The two-day international gathering will bring together more than 80 foreign delegates from APO member economies across Asia and the Pacific, alongside senior experts and participants from Pakistan’s public and private sectors. Representatives from 21 countries, including Italy, Japan, Thailand, China and Pakistan, will share insights and experiences on sustainable development, circular economy innovations, and productivity-led green transformation.

Senior leadership from the Ministry of Industries and Production, the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, the Ministry of Energy (Power Division), the Ministry of Petroleum, and the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination will participate in the proceedings, reaffirming the Government of Pakistan’s commitment to the national Green Productivity 2.0 Vision.

The event will also highlight the critical role of academia–industry partnerships in promoting innovation, strengthening regional collaboration, and accelerating sustainable industrial development. Throughout the conference, experts will convene in multiple thematic sessions focusing on green hydrogen for industrial decarburization, the advancement of resource efficiency for a greener Asia, the role of financial institutions in promoting sustainable growth, and ESG-aligned frameworks to enhance productivity and competitiveness. These discussions aim to generate actionable insights and strategic direction for regional cooperation in the green productivity domain.

The LUMS Energy Institute, internationally recognized for its leadership in interdisciplinary research, evidence-based policy design, and capacity development in sustainable energy and industrial transformation, will share its initiatives and contributions at the forum. The conference will also showcase Pakistan’s efforts in expanding renewable energy integration, adopting clean technologies, and driving innovation-led productivity improvements.

Dr. Fiaz Chaudhry, Senior Advisor at LEI and Mr. Alamgir Chaudhry, CEO NPO, organizers of the conference, emphasized that the event will serve as a milestone in promoting clean technologies, renewable energy deployment, and industrial innovation in Pakistan, while strengthening cooperation across the region. By bringing together government, academia, industry, and development partners on one platform, the International Conference on Green Productivity 2.0 aims to reinforce regional networks, deepen understanding of sustainable productivity practices, and advance a shared roadmap for innovation-driven, low-carbon growth.