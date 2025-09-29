Karachi – September 29: Lucky Investments Limited (“Lucky Investments”) has been recognized as the Emerging Islamic Finance Entity of the Year in South Asia at the 10th Islamic Finance Forum of South Asia (IFFSA) Conference & Awards 2025, held in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The award is testament to stellar performance of Lucky Investments since launch of its first fund in April 2025. The AUMs currently stand at over Rs.100 billion (USD 350 million) making Lucky the fastest growing AMC in Pakistan this year.

The prestigious award was received by Mohammad Shoaib, CFA, CEO of Lucky Investments, at a ceremony attended by leading policymakers, regulators, and industry leaders from various countries in South Asia including Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India, Pakistan, Maldives and other neighboring countries.

The IFFSA Conference brought together high-profile leaders of Islamic finance to reflect on a decade of growth and innovation, while exploring the future of the industry. As part of the event, Mr. Shoaib participated as a panelist in the Islamic Capital Markets session, where he highlighted the strong momentum of Pakistan’s Islamic Asset Management industry in which he carries three decades of experience as CEO of Islamic AMCs. Mr. Shoaib was specifically requested to share the factors leading to penetration of Islamic AMCs in Pakistan over last two decades so that other South Asian markets can learn from his vast experience in the sector.

The Islamic Finance Forum of South Asia (IFFSA) has, for the past decade, recognized excellence in Islamic finance by celebrating organizations and leaders advancing the cause of Riba-free financial solutions across the Subcontinent.

Lucky Investments Limited is a subsidiary of YB Pakistan Limited, marking the YB Group’s strategic entry into the Islamic capital markets on December 13, 2024—its first venture into financial services.

Led by Mohammad Shoaib, CFA—a pioneer of Pakistan’s Islamic asset management industry with over three decades of experience—the Company is committed to delivering ethical, innovative, and sustainable Shariah-compliant investment solutions. Mufti Muhammad Hassaan Kaleem, a renowned Shariah scholar, serves as the Company’s Shariah Advisor.

Lucky Investments’ vision is to be the premier choice for Shariah-compliant investments, fostering sustainable growth with integrity, innovation, and investor trust.