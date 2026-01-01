Karachi, January 1: Lucky Investments Limited has announced the launch of the Lucky Islamic Energy Fund (LIEF), a Shariah-compliant, sector-focused equity fund aimed at providing investors with exposure to Pakistan’s growing energy sector through ethical and disciplined investing.

The launch comes at a time when Pakistan’s energy sector is undergoing gradual reform, driven by rising demand, policy initiatives, efficiency improvements, and an increasing shift toward renewable and sustainable energy sources.

The Fund will primarily invest in Shariah-compliant listed energy companies, spanning exploration and production, refining, power generation, and renewables, with the objective of long-term capital growth.

With this launch, Lucky Investments continues to expand its Islamic investment offerings while contributing to the development of Pakistan’s Islamic capital markets.

The confidence of investors in Lucky Investments is reflected by the fact that it is currently managing AUMs of over PKR 130 Billion, making it the fastest growing AMC in Pakistan in 2025.

Commenting on the launch, Mohammad Shoaib, CFA, Chief Executive Officer of Lucky Investments Limited, said the energy sector remains central to Pakistan’s economic revival and long-term sustainability. He noted that the Lucky Islamic Energy Fund provides investors with a focused, Shariah-compliant avenue to participate in this critical sector while aligning investments with faith-based values.

The open-end Shariah-compliant sector equity fund is benchmarked against the KMI-30 Index and is classified as a high-risk fund, suitable for investors with a long-term investment horizon. The Fund offers flexibility, with no minimum holding period or redemption penalty.

All investments will be made under the supervision of Mufti Muhammad Hassaan Kaleem, Shariah Advisor to Lucky Investments, ensuring continuous compliance with Islamic principles within a robust governance and risk management framework.

The launch of LIEF underscores Lucky Investments’ commitment to channeling capital toward priority sectors of the economy through responsible, Shariah-aligned investment solutions.