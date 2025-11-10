Karachi, November , 2025: Lucky Investments Limited, a full-fledged Islamic asset management company under the Yunus Brothers Group, has announced the launch of the Lucky Islamic Pension Fund (LIPF) — a Shariah-compliant retirement savings solution designed to enable individuals to build long-term financial security through disciplined and ethical investing.

The launch represents a significant development in Pakistan’s Islamic finance ecosystem and aligns with the government’s broader roadmap to transition the national financial system to Shariah-compliant practices by 2028. The initiative reinforces Lucky Investments’ commitment to expanding access to responsible, values-driven investment products that deliver performance while adhering to Islamic principles.

The Lucky Islamic Pension Fund provides savers with a structured path to accumulate retirement wealth without compromising on their beliefs. The Fund will allocate capital across Shariah-compliant equities, Sukuk, Islamic money market instruments, and other approved avenues, offering a long-term balance between growth potential and capital preservation.

Speaking at the launch, Mohammad Shoaib, CFA, Chief Executive Officer of Lucky Investments, stated:

“With the Lucky Islamic Pension Fund, we are enabling individuals to plan for retirement with dignity and peace of mind. This is not merely a financial product — it is a commitment to ensuring that one’s life savings grow responsibly, transparently, and in alignment with one’s values.”

He added that the initiative reflects the company’s vision of linking capital with conscience:

“We believe wealth should be built ethically and intentionally. LIPF is designed to serve people at every life stage — young professionals, entrepreneurs, and salaried individuals — who wish to take charge of their future.”

The Lucky Islamic Pension Fund will offer four investment sub-funds — Equity, Debt, Money Market, and Gold — allowing participants to select or combine portfolios based on their risk tolerance and retirement planning needs. All investments will be overseen by qualified investment professionals and supervised by the Fund’s Shariah Advisor, Mufti Muhammad Hassaan Kaleem.

Lucky Investments Limited is an Islamic asset management company within the Yunus Brothers (Lucky) Group, known for its governance, innovation, and trust. Led by Muhammad Shoaib, CFA, a pioneer in Pakistan’s Islamic asset management sector, the company manages over Rs. 100 billion in assets across a growing suite of Shariah-compliant investment solutions.