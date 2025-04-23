Karachi, April 24, 2025 : Lucky Core Industries Announces Results for the Nine Months Ended March 31, 2025.

Following the meeting of the Board of Directors, Lucky Core Industries Limited (the ‘Company’)announced its financial results for the Nine Months Ended March 31, 2025.

Financial Highlights

On a consolidated basis, Net Turnover for the nine months under review at PKR 92,049 million is

higher by 1% compared to the same period last year (SPLY). The consolidated Operating Result

at PKR 13,695 million is higher by 8% compared to the SPLY.

On a consolidated basis, Profit After Tax (PAT) for the nine months at PKR 8,910 million is 12% higher than the SPLY, whereas Earnings Per Share (EPS) attributed to the owners of the holding company at PKR 96.47 is 12% higher than the SPLY owing mainly to improved operating performance and lower finance costs.

On a standalone basis, PAT and EPS for the nine months under review at PKR 8,805 million and PKR 95.34,respectively, are 11% higher than the SPLY.

Following the announcement of the results, LCI’s Chief Executive, Mr. Asif Jooma said, “LCI's diversified

portfolio and long-term vision have enabled us to navigate challenges effectively. As we move forward, we remain focused on delivering value for all our stakeholders.”