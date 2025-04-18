Karachi, April 18, 2025: Lucky Cement successfully concluded a heart screening camp from April 15 to 17, 2025, for the residents of the communities surrounding its Pezu Plant. Conducted in partnership with Tabba Heart Institute, a renowned name in cardiac care, the camp offered vital heart health services as part of the Company’s ongoing commitment to preventive healthcare.

The camp witnessed an overwhelming response from the local population, with over 600 individuals screened during the three-day initiative. Among the total beneficiaries, more than 130 echocardiograms (echos) and nearly 180 electrocardiograms (ECGs) were conducted, along with routine cholesterol screening, blood pressure monitoring, and consultations with experienced cardiologists.

This impactful initiative is a reflection of Lucky Cement’s dedication to creating healthier communities and ensuring access to quality medical services in underserved areas. By collaborating with top-tier healthcare institutions such as Tabba Heart Institute, Lucky Cement continues to play an active role in improving lives and enabling early detection of serious health conditions.

The camp was met with widespread appreciation from the local residents, many of whom were able to receive specialized cardiac consultations for the very first time. Lucky Cement remains committed to supporting meaningful healthcare programs that drive long-term community well-being.