LAHORE – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has announced a reduction in Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices, cutting the rate by Rs6.15 per kg for March 2025. According to the latest notification, the new LPG price has been set at Rs247.82 per kilogram.

This price cut is expected to bring relief to consumers, particularly households that rely on LPG for cooking and heating. In addition to the per kilogram price reduction, the cost of an 11.8 kg domestic LPG cylinder has also been lowered by Rs72.57, setting the new cylinder price at Rs2,924.31.

The reduction comes as a positive development for families struggling with rising expenses, offering some financial relief at the start of the month. These revised rates are effective immediately and will remain applicable throughout March.

OGRA’s move is part of its ongoing efforts to stabilize LPG prices and protect consumers from unnecessary price hikes.

Expected Petrol Price Adjustment

Meanwhile, petrol prices in Pakistan are expected to increase in the first half of March 2025 as the government aims to enhance revenue collection. Reports indicate that petrol prices could go up by Rs4 per litre, while diesel and kerosene oil prices may see a slight cut of Rs1 per litre.

The new fuel prices are scheduled to take effect from March 1, 2025.