Louis Dreyfus Company inaugurates its new grain storage facility in Multan.

Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) has inaugurated a new grain storage facility in Multan. It is the company’s first owned industrial site in Pakistan.

The facility adds around 40,000 metric tons of grain storage capacity in South Punjab. It also strengthens LDC’s logistics capabilities across the country.

The investment comes as Pakistan’s agriculture sector continues to support strong domestic demand for grains. Wheat remains particularly important because of the country’s large population and consumption needs.

LDC Expands Presence in Pakistan

Rubens Marques, LDC’s Head of South and Southeast Asia, said Pakistan remains an important grains market for the company.

He described the country as a key destination for LDC in South Asia. According to Marques, strong agricultural supply chains are essential as populations and economies grow.

“This investment in Pakistan strengthens our presence in the domestic market,” Marques said.

He added that the facility would help LDC respond to changing customer needs across the region. The investment also supports the company’s strategy of strengthening its core merchandising capabilities.

New Facility Supports Grain Supply Chains

Pakistan is one of South Asia’s major agricultural markets. It is also among the world’s largest producers and consumers of wheat.

Demand remains strong due to the country’s population of more than 250 million.

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LDC entered Pakistan in 2010. Since then, the company has expanded its activities across several agricultural commodities.

These include cotton, grains, oilseeds, pulses, rice and sugar. The company has also developed a strong position in Pakistan’s wheat market.

The new grain storage facility will add further logistics capacity to support these operations.

Investment Expected to Support Local Jobs

Muhammad Danyal, LDC’s Country Head for Pakistan and Head of Grains and Oilseeds for Pakistan, said the country’s agricultural base continues to create business opportunities.

He said growing grain demand is also creating a need for stronger logistics infrastructure.

“Investing in logistics infrastructure enhances our service to both suppliers and customers,” Danyal said.

He added that better infrastructure can support more efficient and resilient supply chains.

The investment is also expected to contribute to local job creation.

LDC Strengthens Agricultural Network

The Multan facility gives LDC a stronger physical presence in South Punjab. The region is an important part of Pakistan’s agricultural economy.

The company said the new site will support its domestic operations and improve services for suppliers and customers.

As a result, the investment could help strengthen the movement and storage of agricultural commodities in the region.

LDC said the facility forms part of its wider strategy to strengthen its agricultural merchandising and logistics capabilities.

About Louis Dreyfus Company

Louis Dreyfus Company is a global merchant and processor of agricultural goods. Founded in 1851, the company operates across the agricultural value chain.

Its activities include coffee, cotton, food and feed solutions, freight, global markets, grains and oilseeds, juice, rice and sugar.

LDC operates in more than 100 countries across six geographical regions. It employs more than 20,000 people worldwide.

The company originates, processes and transports around 100 million tons of agricultural products each year. It says its activities help feed and clothe about 500 million people annually.

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