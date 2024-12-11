LONDON – A London court has convicted the father, stepmother, and uncle of 10-year-old Sarah Sharif for her murder, in a tragic case that revealed disturbing domestic abuse.

During a four-day hearing, Sarah’s father, Irfan Sharif, of Pakistani descent, retracted his earlier statements and admitted to abusing his daughter. He revealed that his wife, Banish Batool, had been violently beating Sarah for weeks, which ultimately led to her death. Sharif confessed, “This happened because of me.”

Court’s Observations

The court deemed the case a severe instance of domestic violence, highlighting a family environment where child abuse was normalized. The judge noted that Sarah endured a harrowing existence of daily abuse before her death, describing her life as “hell.”

Guilty Verdict

The jury found Irfan Sharif, stepmother Banish Batool, and uncle Faisal Malik guilty of Sarah’s murder. The court condemned Faisal Malik for his failure to intervene and prevent the abuse, despite having the opportunity to do so.

Adding to the severity of the case, the judge criticized the three for fleeing to Pakistan after Sarah’s death, abandoning their responsibility and justice.

The tragic case underscores the devastating consequences of unchecked domestic abuse and the need for accountability in such matters.