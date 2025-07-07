Advertisements

Lollywood actor Moammar Rana’s daughter Rea Rana celebrated her 26th birthday with intimate celebration, as she stunned everyone on her big day.

Moammar’s daughter is carving out her own identity, not on the silver screen, but in the beauty and digital content industry. She marked her 26th birthday with close friends and family. The event was documented through a series of stunning photographs shared on her official Instagram account, where she referred to the celebration as “Season 26, Episode 1.”

The viral pictures show birthday girl donning variety of elegant outfits from tea-pink hues to vibrant printed ensembles, capturing attention of fans and followers alike.