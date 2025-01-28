Davos, Switzerland/Karachi— Lokal, Pakistan’s transformative hosp
The event spotlighted the company’s innovative model and its role in redefining Pakistan’s global image as a destination for tourism and investment by merging technology and cultural authenticity to deliver seamless guest experiences.
Lokal’s cutting-edge technology, ensuring seamless guest experiences and dynamic property management, has also positione
With Lokal’s recent expansion into Riyadh, Saudi Arabia,the company is now set to showcase Pakistani ingenuintyto global markets, and help the country become an integral part of international businesses and communities.
Celebrating local culture, each property by Lokal is designed to empower its community by blending cultural elements into standardized designs, partnering with artisans, using organic materials, and developing local talent.
As Lokal continues to expand its footprint, its story serves as an inspiration for entrepreneurs and a call to reimagine the possibilities within Pakistan’s burgeoning tourism sector.
For a country often underrepresented in global discussions, Lokal’s spotlight at Davos signifies a new chapter, one where Pakistani ventures are seen as leaders and innovators.
