Davos, Switzerland/Karachi— Lokal, Pakistan’s transformative hosp itality startup, has achieved a remarkable milestone by representing the country at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2025. As part of the Pakistan Business Summit, Lokal’s Chairman, Mr. Faiz Kidwai, shared a visionary outlook on the potential of Pakistan’s tourism and hospitality industries, positioning Lokal as a beacon of innovation and progress. This milestone was further bolstered by the contributions of the UK-Pakistan Trade and Investment Board, which played a pivotal role in fostering global recognition of Pakistan’s hospitality potential.

The event spotlighted the company’s innovative model and its role in redefining Pakistan’s global image as a destination for tourism and investment by merging technology and cultural authenticity to deliver seamless guest experiences.

Lokal’s cutting-edge technology, ensuring seamless guest experiences and dynamic property management, has also positione d it as one of the first Pakistani hospitality brands to attract interest from foreign entities for investments as well as franchising opportunities from across the world.

With Lokal’s recent expansion into Riyadh, Saudi Arabia,the company is now set to showcase Pakistani ingenuintyto global markets, and help the country become an integral part of international businesses and communities.

Celebrating local culture, each property by Lokal is designed to empower its community by blending cultural elements into standardized designs, partnering with artisans, using organic materials, and developing local talent.

As Lokal continues to expand its footprint, its story serves as an inspiration for entrepreneurs and a call to reimagine the possibilities within Pakistan’s burgeoning tourism sector.

For a country often underrepresented in global discussions, Lokal’s spotlight at Davos signifies a new chapter, one where Pakistani ventures are seen as leaders and innovators.