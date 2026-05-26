Ship-tracking data showed that several liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers crossed the Strait of Hormuz in recent days. These vessels headed to Pakistan, China, and India.

The developments come as energy shipping slowly resumes in a region disrupted by the US-Israel war on Iran. However, traffic remains far below normal levels.

LNG Cargo Moves Toward Pakistan

Data from LSEG and Kpler showed that the LNG tanker Fuwairit crossed the Strait of Hormuz on Monday.

The vessel loaded LNG at Ras Laffan in March. It is expected to discharge cargo in Pakistan on Tuesday.

Another tanker, Al Rayyan, also passed through the waterway. It is carrying LNG from Qatar and will likely reach China on June 27.

Oil Tankers Continue Selective Transit

An oil tanker managed by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) crossed the strait as well. The vessel later reappeared near India after disappearing from tracking systems in April.

In addition, the supertanker Eagle Verona exited the strait on Saturday. It carries nearly two million barrels of Iraqi crude destined for China.

Shipping Traffic Remains Well Below Normal

Before the conflict, about 125 to 140 vessels passed daily through the Strait of Hormuz.

Now, traffic has dropped sharply due to security concerns and regional instability. Nearly 20,000 seafarers remain stranded on ships across the Gulf.

Despite risks, some cargo continues to move under restricted and monitored transit arrangements.