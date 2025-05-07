Karachi, May, 2025 : ILMA University proudly hosted the ILMA Art Expo, a vibrant display of creativity and craftsmanship, under the esteemed Faculty of Media and Design. The ILMA Art Expo brought together an impressive array of artistic works from students enrolled in the BS Fashion and Media Sciences program — ranging from first-year to final-year students.

Dr. Yasmeen Sultana, Dean Faculty of Media and Design, shared her pride in the students’ achievements, stating, “This expo exhibits the creative journey of our students, showcasing paintings, diamond emery pieces, calendars, purses, jute bags, lamps, bed sheets, cushions, dresses, and a variety of artwork — all produced with dedication and originality.”

The successful execution of the expo was attributed to the relentless efforts of the faculty members, including Ms. Tayyaba Rahat, Ms. Tahira Zohaib, Ms. Dur-e-Shahwar and Ms. Huma Riaz, who guided the students throughout the process.

The exhibition was graced by distinguished leadership and guests, including Chancellor ILMA University Mr. Noman Abid Lakhani (TI), President Mr. Faraz Lakhani, Pro-Chancellor Mr. Hammad Tahir, Vice Chancellor Dr. Mansoor-uz-Zafar Dawood, Registrar Syed Kashif Rafi, and Director QAL Dr. Fahad Lasi. Members of the Board of Governors (BoG) included Dr. Adnan Abid, Colonel (R) Tahir Hussain , Dr. Farhan Essa Abdullah, Dr. Muhammad Asif Khan, and Dr. Sahabzada Jahanzeb Khan, along with special guest Mr. Faiz Brohi and other dignitaries, also attended the event.

The guests expressed great admiration for the students’ work and extended their encouragement by purchasing numerous art items. Their presence and support served as a powerful source of motivation for the budding artists. The Ilma Art Expo reaffirmed ILMA University’s commitment to nurturing talent, fostering creativity, and providing a dynamic platform for experiential learning in the arts and design.