Pakistan—Livoltek, a global leader in smart solar energy solutions, is set to make a powerful impact at Solar Pakistan Expo 2025, which will take place from February 21-23, 2025, at Expo Center Lahore. We invite all solar industry professionals, businesses, and renewable energy enthusiasts to visit Booth No. C17-C22 in Hall 4 to experience our latest solar power and energy storage solutions innovations.

Livoltek will showcase a comprehensive range of smart energy products, including hybrid inverters IP 21 (3.2kW, 6.2kW,), grid-tied inverters (6kW, 10kW, 15kW, 20kW, 25kW, 50kW, 125kW), hybrid inverters IP 66 (6kW,8kW,10kW,12kW ), Hybrid Inverter 3 Phase (8kW,10kW,15kW,20kW,30kW) and advanced lithium battery storage solutions (5kW, 10kW, 15kW) designed for seamless energy management and uninterrupted power supply.

Max Maa, Director of Sales at Livoltek, emphasized the company’s commitment to advancing renewable energy “At Livoltek, we believe in delivering smart, efficient, and future-ready energy solutions. Solar Pakistan Expo 2025 provides the perfect platform for us to connect with industry leaders and customers, showcasing how our technology can drive the transition to clean energy. We look forward to welcoming visitors to our booth and demonstrating our latest innovations.”

As a globally recognized brand, Livoltek has established a strong presence in key international markets, delivering smart and sustainable energy solutions across Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Americas. What sets Livoltek apart is its commitment to cutting-edge technology, superior product reliability, and intelligent energy management systems. With features like high conversion efficiency, AI-powered energy optimization, robust safety protections, and user-friendly monitoring platforms, Livoltek ensures maximum energy yield and seamless operation. Backed by advanced research and development, strategic partnerships, and a customer-first approach, Livoltek continues to lead the transition towards a cleaner, smarter, and more efficient energy future.

Livoltek’s team of experts will be available at Booth C17-C22, Hall 4 to provide live product demonstrations, discuss tailored solar solutions, and explore potential collaborations.