The devastating wildfires that have swept through Los Angeles this week have left a trail of destruction, with numerous celebrities among the hundreds of people who have lost their homes.

Here are some of the high-profile figures who have been affected by the blazes:

Paris Hilton

Hotel heiress Paris Hilton, 43, shared on Instagram that she witnessed her Malibu home burn to the ground on live television, expressing her heartbreak: “My heart aches for those still in harm’s way or mourning greater losses. The devastation is unimaginable,” Hilton wrote. She later posted a video of her five Pomeranians in a car, saying she was heading to a hotel for shelter.

Anthony Hopkins

Oscar-winning actor Anthony Hopkins, 87, reportedly lost his luxurious home to the fires. Images circulating online appear to show the property destroyed, though Hopkins has not yet publicly commented on the damage.

Billy Crystal

Actor and comedian Billy Crystal, 76, revealed that his home of 46 years had been destroyed by the fires, with only a tennis court left standing. “Words cannot describe the enormity of the devastation we are witnessing and experiencing,” Crystal said in a joint statement with his wife, Janice.

Eugene Levy

Actor Eugene Levy, best known for “Schitt’s Creek” and “American Pie,” also lost his home in the fires. He previously told the Los Angeles Times that he had to navigate through heavy smoke to evacuate his neighborhood.

Mark Hamill

“Star Wars” star Mark Hamill, 73, posted on Instagram that he and his family were forced to flee their Malibu home, which was surrounded by flames. While Hamill did not confirm whether their home was destroyed, he described the experience as “fleeing for our lives.”

Jennifer Grey

Actress Jennifer Grey, famous for “Dirty Dancing,” lost her home to the fires. Her daughter, Stella Gregg, shared the news on Instagram, stating, “Last night my mama’s house was burnt to the ground,” but added that Grey was safe.

Cary Elwes

Actor Cary Elwes, known for “The Princess Bride,” confirmed on Instagram that his home was destroyed after he and his family evacuated. Earlier, Elwes had shared a video showing a distant blaze while driving through the LA hills, describing the scene as “biblical.”

Diane Warren

Songwriter Diane Warren, whose hits include “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” by Aerosmith and “Because You Loved Me” by Celine Dion, revealed that her seaside home of nearly 30 years was lost in the fires.

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester

Golden Globe nominee Adam Brody (“The OC”) and his wife, actress Leighton Meester (“Gossip Girl”), also lost their Pacific Palisades home. People magazine published images showing their home engulfed in flames just days after the couple attended the red carpet.

James Woods

Emmy-winning actor James Woods, 77, posted a video on X showing flames near his Pacific Palisades property. “I couldn’t believe our lovely little home in the hills held on this long. It feels like losing a loved one,” Woods said.

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis

Oscar-winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis was forced to evacuate her home, writing on Instagram, “Our beloved neighborhood is gone. Our home is safe. So many others have lost everything.” Curtis later announced a donation of $1 million to support those affected by the fires.

The fires have caused unprecedented damage across Los Angeles, leaving many residents, including these beloved celebrities, facing significant losses.