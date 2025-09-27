The Lahore High Court (LHC) is set to hear a petition challenging the recent hike in petroleum prices. Justice Khalid Ishaq will preside over the case on September 30, with the federal government’s lawyer directed to submit a report. The petition, filed by the Judicial Activism Panel (JAP) through Advocate Azhar Siddique, contends that despite declining petroleum prices in the international market, rates in Pakistan have surged. The petitioner has urged the government to explain the criteria used for adjusting fuel prices.

