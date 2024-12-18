The Lahore High Court (LHC) has rejected petitions opposing the outsourcing of government schools on Wednesday. Justice Shahid Karim delivered the ruling after considering arguments from both sides.

Among the petitioners was Aitzaz Ahsan, who contested the government’s public-private partnership initiative. The petitioners argued that the Punjab government’s move to privatize schools was unlawful, asserting that it would result in higher fees and deny underprivileged children access to essential education.

They requested the court to overturn the Punjab government’s decision to outsource these schools.

In response, the government lawyer clarified that only non-operational government schools would be outsourced under this model, and these institutions would continue to operate under the Punjab government’s oversight. Ultimately, the LHC dismissed the petitions challenging the outsourcing initiative.

The education situation in Pakistan is dire, with millions of children out of school and a significant disparity in access to quality education. The recent decision by the Punjab government to outsource government schools raises serious concerns, particularly in a country where educational resources are already stretched thin.

Many public schools are underfunded and lack basic facilities, leading to a decline in educational standards. The privatization of these institutions could exacerbate the existing inequalities, as it may prioritize profit over the educational needs of the most vulnerable populations.