LAHORE, Dec 27 (INP): The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday conditioned the registration of new schools with the school bus policy. Justice Shahid Karim of the LHC heard petitions filed for combating smog. During the hearing, Justice Shahid Karim inquired why the judicial order to start buses for 50% of children had not been implemented yet, adding why were no steps taken for school buses. “The secretary of schools had violated the court orders,” he added. Justice Shahid Karim remarked that the registration of new schools should be stopped, and it should be made mandatory for schools to have buses for transportation. Every school will have to adopt this policy, and teams have been formed for the fitness certificate of buses. A policy report regarding this matter should be submitted by December 30. During the hearing, a Judicial Commission member stated that they had asked the MD of WASA to restart the water meter work. The WASA lawyer explained that there were financial issues with a Chinese company, which wanted to open an account here. Justice Shahid Karim remarked that this work had been delayed too long and should be started promptly, as smog would begin again in the next month. The court then adjourned the hearing of the case until December 30.