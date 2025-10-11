BY : Quratulain Karachi.

Dear Editor,

I’ve always admired how your newspaper brings attention to issues that quietly shape our society. Therefore I want to raise a concern that often goes unnoticed, that is, the growing influence of social media on young minds.

Social media was once meant for connection and creativity, but it has slowly turned into something far more harmful, mainly for children and teenagers. It exposes them to unrealistic standards, negativity, and content far beyond their age, leaving them questioning their real selves and confidence at most times. It’s shaping how they think, act, and even see themselves. The innocence of youth is being replaced by screens and what it consumes them with. Children who should be out playing, laughing, and learning are now scrolling through screens, filling their minds with unrealistic beauty, fake perfection, and dangerous trends, for which they’re too young and fragile to handle carefully and maturely.

It’s time we wake up and we admit that social media is no longer a safe space for the young. It’s heartbreaking to see how something so powerful is silently shaping the minds of those who haven’t even learned who they truly are yet. We need stronger awareness, guidance, and limit, not only to control them but to protect them from losing their innocence to a digital world that grows darker by the day.