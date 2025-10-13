LAHORE: The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has introduced a new digital verification system, making online verification of test reports compulsory for all new electricity connections.

According to official sources, the new policy applies to domestic, commercial, industrial, and tube well connections. The Electric Inspector will now verify all test reports through an integrated online reporting portal, which has been linked with LESCO’s new connection system.

Applicants seeking a new connection must submit their test report online, along with other required documents. Once the Electric Inspector verifies the report digitally, LESCO will issue a demand notice to the applicant.

After payment of the demand notice, LESCO will provide meters and related materials, completing the process for installation and activation of the new connection.

The initiative aims to enhance transparency, reduce paperwork, and streamline the application process for consumers across the region.